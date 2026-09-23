War of Nephews in BSP? Mayawati appoints Ishan Anand as party's national coordinator

Ishan Anand has been appointed national coordinator after his elder brother Akash Anand was removed from an important post in the organisation. The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's national office-bearers at the BSP headquarters in Lucknow

BSP supremo Mayawati has promoted her younger nephew Ishan Anand to a key organisational role ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Ishan Anand has been appointed national coordinator after his elder brother Akash Anand was removed from an important post in the organisation. The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's national office-bearers at the BSP headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on strengthening the organisation and taking stock of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. The leadership discussed ways to strengthen the party structure, reviewed poll preparedness and allocated responsibilities to national-level office-bearers. Mayawati has made multiple organisational changes in recent weeks.

The appointment of Ishan Anand comes soon after she ruled out any further organisational responsibility for Akash Anand and his sister Deepika Anand.

The reshuffle took place in front of senior office-bearers during the meeting in Lucknow.

Who is Ishan Anand?

Ishan Anand is the younger brother of Akash Anand. He has completed his LLM and legal studies. During the meeting Ishan was was present at the meeting along with his father Anand Kumar. However, Akash Anand was not seen at the meeting.

Ishan Anand sought Mayawati's blessings by touching her feet in the presence of party leaders. He was then seated in the first row next to senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra.

Unlike his elder brother Akash Anand, Ishan Anand has largely kept away from leading public rallies and major party meetings so far. His role in the BSP has mainly been behind the scenes, linked to digital media, the youth wing and tech-related strategies.

Sources said his promotion now gives him a more prominent role, with responsibilities to help strengthen the party's national organisation and coordinate activities across different states.

What Ishan said on begin appointed as BSP's national coordinator?

Addressing party leaders after being appointed, Ishan expressed gratitude to Mayawati for handing him the "big responsibility" of national coordinator and said he would perform his role with "full honesty and dedication".

He also recalled the legacy of BR Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram, stating that he would work on the path shown by Mayawati, as per a BSP statement.

"She has entrusted me with the big responsibility of national coordinator in the Bahujan Samaj Party, which I will try my best to discharge with full honesty and dedication," Ishan said, assuring party workers that he would work to take forward the party's activities and would not disappoint them.

Why was Akash Anand removed from BSP?

Akash Anand had earlier held several key positions in the BSP, including national coordinator and national convener. Mayawati removed him from the post of chief national coordinator on September 3, stating that he needed more political maturity before being given a major responsibility.

He was later expelled from the party altogether. The latest organisational reshuffle has thus brought Ishan Anand into greater focus as the BSP gears up for the next round of Assembly elections.