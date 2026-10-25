FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tiger Shroff admits being 'in deep shock'; actor makes first BIG STATEMENT on firing attack: 'I have no enmity with anyone'

Tiger Shroff is 'in deep shock'; actor makes first STATEMENT on firing attack

Ramayana’s Mangal Rang OUT NOW; Brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s Love Story to Life Through Stunning Visuals and Soulful Music

Ramayana’s Mangal Rang OUT NOW; Brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s Love Story to Li

IND vs NZ T20I series: New Zealand announce major squad changes for final three matches

IND vs NZ: New Zealand announce major squad changes for final three T20Is

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

War Anywhere Is Threat To Peace Everywhere: S Jaishankar on Ukraine, West Asia conflicts

On UN Day, S Jaishankar says war anywhere is threat to peace everywhere, flags Ukraine and West Asia conflicts, says dialogue and diplomacy only solution.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 01:50 PM IST

War Anywhere Is Threat To Peace Everywhere: S Jaishankar on Ukraine, West Asia conflicts
S Jaishankar war anywhere threat peace everywhere
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that a "war anywhere is threat to peace everywhere", raising concerns over the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia and their far-reaching impact on people and economies across the world.

Speaking at the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan in Delhi on the occasion of UN Day, Jaishankar reiterated India's position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only way to resolve conflicts, as he referred to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran in West Asia.

"There are today two major conflicts going on in the world: in Ukraine and in West Asia or the Middle East. Societies and economies, peoples far away, who have little say in the matter, are actually paying the cost," the minister said.

Stressing that the international community could not afford to remain a silent spectator, Jaishankar said India was making its own efforts towards resolving the conflicts and was willing to work with other countries to restore peace.

"We cannot remain helpless spectators. India expresses global sentiment when we urge that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solution. We are making efforts ourselves and are open to working with other partners to that end," he added.

Terrorism can never be justified: Jaishankar

The external affairs minister also flagged terrorism as another major threat to global peace, saying its use as an "instrument of statecraft" was "simply unacceptable" and could neither be justified nor rationalised.

"Terrorism is another deadly threat to peace," he said, adding that the threat continued because not all countries displayed zero tolerance towards it.

"Despite history holding so many lessons, some still allow political calculations to take precedence," Jaishankar said, calling for greater global awareness and stronger collective action to counter terrorism in all its forms.

Linking global peace to economic development, Jaishankar said progress and prosperity were equally interconnected, particularly in a world dependent on global supply chains, markets and shared resources.

"Progress and prosperity are the flip side of conflict and violence," the minister said.

"The world cannot advance half prosperous and half denied in an era of intricate supply chains, of globalized markets, and of common resources. This is simply a prescription for continuous instability," he added.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Depressed for 1.5 years, had nobody to talk to': Ex-India star and IPL legend reveals untold mental health battle
'Depressed for 1.5 years': Ex-India star reveals mental health battle
Tiger Shroff admits being 'in deep shock'; actor makes first BIG STATEMENT on firing attack: 'I have no enmity with anyone'
Tiger Shroff is 'in deep shock'; actor makes first STATEMENT on firing attack
War Anywhere Is Threat To Peace Everywhere: S Jaishankar on Ukraine, West Asia conflicts
War Anywhere Is Threat To Peace Everywhere: S Jaishankar on West Asia conflicts
Ramayana’s Mangal Rang OUT NOW; Brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s Love Story to Life Through Stunning Visuals and Soulful Music
Ramayana’s Mangal Rang OUT NOW; Brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s Love Story to Li
Saif Ali Khan attack: Trail begins with major development, nurse recalls actor overpowering attacker after he demanded Rs 1 crore
Saif Ali Khan attack trail: Nurse recalls attacker demanded Rs 1 crore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement