The Supreme Court has asked the Centre whether it is willing to allow Muslims to be part of Hindu religious trusts. The top court's comments come during the hearing of a bunch of petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan is hearing the petitions. The hearing is underway with senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners' side, making submissions. The court will continue hearing pleas challenging the Waqf Act at 2 pm on Thursday.

The Centre recently notified the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which got the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 after its passage from Parliament following heated debates in both houses. The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was cleared by the Lok Sabha with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

As many as 72 petitions, including those by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Mohammad Jawed, have been filed challenging the validity of the Act. The Centre, on April 8, filed a caveat in the apex court and sought a hearing before any order was passed in the matter. A caveat is filed by a party in the high courts and the apex court to ensure that no orders are passed without hearing it.