Viral video: Woman's steamy dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises mercury level, watch

Waqf Bill Row: Nitish Kumar's JDU becomes 3rd BJP ally to oppose the amendment law; know all about the bill here

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

'Never bought a single..': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on how he spends money

Watch: Engineer constructs house on just 2-feet wide land, viral video

Sri Lanka and New Zealand to play a rare 6-day Test match in September - All you need to know

Viral video: Woman's steamy dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises mercury level, watch

Waqf Bill Row: Nitish Kumar's JDU becomes 3rd BJP ally to oppose the amendment law; know all about the bill here

AI imagines Thalapathy Vijay as James Bond

Seven reasons why you should have coffee daily 

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Waqf Bill Row: Nitish Kumar's JDU becomes 3rd BJP ally to oppose the amendment law; know all about the bill here

The Bihar Chief Minister's party demands changes in the proposed law to safeguard the interests of the Muslims, who make 18 per cent of the population of a state that will hold an Assembly election next year.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 05:49 PM IST

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has become the third ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - and one of the more crucial stakeholders- to flag concerns over the government's Waqf Amendment Bill.

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has already questioned the bill, as has Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party.

The Bihar Chief Minister's party demands changes in the proposed law to safeguard the interests of the Muslims, who make 18 per cent of the population of a state that will hold an Assembly election next year.

The first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, witnessed a heated exchange between BJP and opposition members over the provisions of the proposed legislation, sources said.

The meeting saw a detailed presentation from officials of the Minority Affairs ministry, who elaborated on the various provisions of the bill. Representatives from the Ministry of Law and Justice were also present to provide legal perspective on the bill.

Sources said several opposition members in the committee questioned the government's intentions and alleged that the bill has provisions that are "unconstitutional" and "detrimental to the interests" of the Muslim community.

They said this stance was opposed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and also its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading to heated arguments.

Sources said the opposition MPs alleged that the bill violates the right of freedom of religion, freedom of equality and Article 26.

Some MPs are learnt to have expressed dissatisfaction over the presentation of the representatives of the Minority Affairs Ministry.

Sources said BJP's allies in the meeting conveyed that the interests of the main minority community should be protected.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the committee, sought to steer the discussions towards a constructive outcome.

Speaking to the media before the meeting, Pal emphasized the importance of considering the views of all stakeholders.

He said the panel has an inclusive approach. "The government presented the bill and it has been referred to the JPC. All members of JPC will discuss this bill in it. Whatever the concerns are, we will discuss them in the JPC," he said.

Jagdambika Pal talked about engaging with a wide spectrum including stakeholders such as the chairmen of State Waqf Boards and organizations representing minority communities.

"We will give the opportunity to the maximum number of people," he said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the budget session of Parliament. The government has said that the amendments are necessary to streamline the functioning of Waqf properties and ensure better governance. Opposition parties have raised concerns about potential overreach and the implications on the autonomy of Waqf institutions.

The JPC, comprising 31 members--21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha--has been tasked with thoroughly examining the bill. Today's meeting has underscored the challenges ahead in achieving a consensus on the issue.

Jagdambika Pal later said that the meeting was "fruitful" and the next meeting will be held on August 30.

The committee is to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the next parliament session.

( with inputs from ANI)

 
Dinesh Karthik names Rohit Sharma's opening partner for Champions Trophy 2025, it's not Yashasvi Jaiswal

'Explain like I'm..': Doctors educate 'boys and men' on consent over..., WATCH

'Bahut badi galti kar di thi': Amitabh Bachchan reveals he failed BSc in first attempt, he scored only...

Meet Kamala Harris' sister Maya Harris, know what's her role in US Presidential campaign

Anupam Kher teams up with this Game Of Thrones star for his directorial Tanvi The Great

