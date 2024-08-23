Waqf Bill Row: Nitish Kumar's JDU becomes 3rd BJP ally to oppose the amendment law; know all about the bill here

The Bihar Chief Minister's party demands changes in the proposed law to safeguard the interests of the Muslims, who make 18 per cent of the population of a state that will hold an Assembly election next year.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has become the third ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - and one of the more crucial stakeholders- to flag concerns over the government's Waqf Amendment Bill.

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has already questioned the bill, as has Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party.

The first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, witnessed a heated exchange between BJP and opposition members over the provisions of the proposed legislation, sources said.

The meeting saw a detailed presentation from officials of the Minority Affairs ministry, who elaborated on the various provisions of the bill. Representatives from the Ministry of Law and Justice were also present to provide legal perspective on the bill.

Sources said several opposition members in the committee questioned the government's intentions and alleged that the bill has provisions that are "unconstitutional" and "detrimental to the interests" of the Muslim community.

They said this stance was opposed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and also its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading to heated arguments.

Sources said the opposition MPs alleged that the bill violates the right of freedom of religion, freedom of equality and Article 26.

Some MPs are learnt to have expressed dissatisfaction over the presentation of the representatives of the Minority Affairs Ministry.

Sources said BJP's allies in the meeting conveyed that the interests of the main minority community should be protected.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the committee, sought to steer the discussions towards a constructive outcome.

Speaking to the media before the meeting, Pal emphasized the importance of considering the views of all stakeholders.

He said the panel has an inclusive approach. "The government presented the bill and it has been referred to the JPC. All members of JPC will discuss this bill in it. Whatever the concerns are, we will discuss them in the JPC," he said.

Jagdambika Pal talked about engaging with a wide spectrum including stakeholders such as the chairmen of State Waqf Boards and organizations representing minority communities.

"We will give the opportunity to the maximum number of people," he said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the budget session of Parliament. The government has said that the amendments are necessary to streamline the functioning of Waqf properties and ensure better governance. Opposition parties have raised concerns about potential overreach and the implications on the autonomy of Waqf institutions.

The JPC, comprising 31 members--21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha--has been tasked with thoroughly examining the bill. Today's meeting has underscored the challenges ahead in achieving a consensus on the issue.

Jagdambika Pal later said that the meeting was "fruitful" and the next meeting will be held on August 30.

The committee is to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the next parliament session.

( with inputs from ANI)