Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Lok Sabha: Kiren Rijiju introduces Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

Union minister Kiren Rijijju tables Waqf (Amendment) Bill as proposed by JPC for consideration in Lok Sabha. The bill is tabled after the Question House for consideration and passing by Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju.

Lok Sabha took up for consideration the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which incorporates suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee that examined the bill tabled in Parliament in August last year. The House also took up the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 for consideration and passing.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the two bills for passing in the House. Congress member KC Venugopal accused the government of trying to bulldoze the bill, saying that they had not been given enough time to move their amendments.

"You are bulldozing the legislation, you need to give time for the amendments, their no time for amendments," he said. Speaker Om Birla said that he had given equal consideration to the amendments of the government and the opposition members.

With RSP's NK Premachandran raising some objections to the procedure adopted by the government over the bill, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the union cabinet had approved the amendments which had been incorporated in the bill. He said the amendments were based on the report of JPC.

"There is no point of order," he said. Rijiju told the media earlier that the bill is in the interest of the country."Today is a historic day and today the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha and this bill is being introduced in the interest of the country. Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons," he said.

The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha on August of last year and a Joint Parliamentary Committee, headed by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, examined it. The bill seeks to amend Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

(With inputs from ANI)