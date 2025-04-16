AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, Arshad Madani, Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, Anjum Kadari, Taiyyab Khan Salmani, Mohammad Shafi, Mohammed Fazlurrahim have also moved the court.

Daya Singh, a practicing Sikh and the President of Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Gurgaon, is not the only non-Muslim to move the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. Hindus and Muslims alike have moved the apex court, which begins hearing the petitions on Wednesday. Besides Singh, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha, and TMC MP Mahua Moitra have also filed petitions. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, Arshad Madani, Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, Anjum Kadari, Taiyyab Khan Salmani, Mohammad Shafi, Mohammed Fazlurrahim have also moved the court.

These pleas will be heard by a 3-member Supreme Court bench consisting of Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna, and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan.

Those who support Waqf (Amendment)

On the other hand, six state governments—Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Assam have moved the apex court, highlighting the legal ramifications if the Waqf Act is struck down. They are in favour of the Waqf Amendment Act.

What has Asaduddin Owaisi said?

Moving the apex court, Daya Singh said in his petition, "While Hindu and Sikh religious trusts enjoy a relatively autonomous legal status, the amendments to the Waqf Act disproportionately increase governmental oversight of Waqf affairs. This differential treatment lacks constitutional justification and violates Article 14." AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has pointed out that the updated law abolishes the protections given to Waqfs. He also said that the act is discriminatory as it diminishes the protection given to Waqf properties while retaining it for other religions.

What has government said?

Rejecting all the allegations, the Union government has said that the act is about property and its management, not religion. It also maintained that there are large-scale irregularities in the management of Waqf properties and their proceeds do not help impoverished Muslims or women and children. It has also said that the bill was drawn up after consulting a large section of people and it has the support of non-Muslim minorities. A Joint Parliamentary Committee approved the bill and many amendments suggested by the members have been included.