Waqf Amendment Act 2025: Supreme Court suspends provision that waqf board member must be Muslim, 10 major points of interim order

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kajol stuns in golden tissue Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of their friendship

Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding CP Radhakrishnan

What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on Supreme Court order on Waqf Amendment Act?

From Bharti Singh to Udit Narayan: 7 Bollywood celebs you didn't know have Nepali roots

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 5 healthy Indian oats recipes for balanced vegetarian diet: From dosa to laddu, tikki

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif expecting their first child? Sources say baby’s reportedly due in…

Don’t have time to exercise? Try Shamita Shetty's THIS simple workout hack for burning calories and losing weight

Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar promises wedding prep will be ready before Awez Darbar comes home

ITR filing deadline missed? Here’s what taxpayers can do after September 15

After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…, here’s what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kajol stuns in golden tissue Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of their friendship

Kajol stuns in Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of friendship

Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding CP Radhakrishnan

Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra

What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on Supreme Court order on Waqf Amendment Act?

What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on SC order on Waqf Amendment Act?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeIndia

INDIA

Waqf Amendment Act 2025: Supreme Court suspends provision that waqf board member must be Muslim, 10 major points of interim order

In a landmark interim order on the contentious Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, the court has rejected the plea to stay the act entirely. However, it has suspended some of the provisions of the Act. Known in detail.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Waqf Amendment Act 2025: Supreme Court suspends provision that waqf board member must be Muslim, 10 major points of interim order
Supreme Court
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In an interim order that may have far-reaching consequences to the Muslim community and the management of their properties as well as their politics, the Supreme Court has suspended certain provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. However, the bench consisting of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justice AG Masih, and Justice AG Masih refused to stay the act in its entirety. The main points of the interim order are as follows:

1. The bench suspended the provision that only a lawful property owner who has been practicing Islam for at least five years can create a waqf through a formal deed. The bench also said that the provision may take effect only after the government frames the rules to determine how a Muslim adheres to his religion. 


2. The apex court suspended the provision that empowered the district collectors to decide whether a property claimed as waqf actually belonged to the government.

(Central Waqf Council)

 3. The Supreme Court suspended the provision that allowed the government to derecognise a Waqf land during the pendency of a decision by the Govt officer on the dispute of encroachment. SC said the order allowing the Collector to decide the dispute is against the separation of powers. 

4. The three-judge bench of the apex court held that the mandatory registration of waqf properties on a centralised portal cannot be interfered with. 

5. It suspended the provision authorizing the collector to determine the nature of the property or alter the revenue record. It also said that any such determination must remain subject to the adjudication of the waqf tribunal or the concerned High Court. 


6. No third-party rights can be created until the proceedings are concluded.

7. The Supreme Court also said that the Central Waqf Council cannot have more than four non-Muslim members. It is an advisory body under the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and is chaired ex officio by the Union minister. 

8. Similarly, state waqf boards should not have more than three non-Muslim members. 

9. It also said that the chief executive officers of the waqf boards should preferably be Muslims. 

10. The apex court bench did not interfere with the condition of registration but granted certain timeline extensions.

 

FAQs

Q1: What the Supreme Court has said about the provision on who can be create a waqf property?


Ans: The bench suspended the provision that only a lawful property owner who has been practising Islam for at least five years can create a waqf through a formal deed. The bench also said that the provision may take effect only after the government frames the rules to determine how a Muslim adheres to his religion. 

Q2: Who can be a member of the Central Waqf Council?

Ans: The Supreme Court has said that the Central Waqf Council cannot have more than four non-Muslim members. It is an advisory body under the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and is chaired ex officio by the Union minister. 

Summary

In an interim order that may have far-reaching consequences to the Muslim community and the management of their properties as well as their politics, the Supreme Court has suspended certain provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. However, the bench consisting of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justice AG Masih, and Justice AG Masih refused to stay the act in its entirety. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Women in THIS tourist country rent boyfriends to escape family marriage pressure
Women in THIS tourist country rent boyfriends to escape family marriage pressure
Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends message to protestors, ask them to...
Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends me
Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of a widow…’
Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of...
Soha Ali Khan reveals terrifying moment in Italy, recalls being flashed in broad daylight
Soha Ali Khan reveals terrifying moment in Italy, recalls being flashed
Donald Trump's ex-aide's BIG statement on US Ambassador pick for India: 'Sergio Gor not qualified'
Donald Trump's ex-aide's BIG statement on US Ambassador pick for India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE