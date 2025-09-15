Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Waqf Amendment Act 2025 LIVE Updates: Commissioner cannot decide property ownership rights, says CJI

Supreme Court on Waqf Amendment Act: The Chief Justice of India said that the Commissioner cannot be given authority to decide ownership rights of the property.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

Waqf Amendment Act 2025 LIVE Updates: Commissioner cannot decide property ownership rights, says CJI
Supreme Court Order on Waqf Act: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to suspend the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, but put a stay on certain provisions. These provisions had allowed district collectors to decide whether a property declared as Waqf was actually government-owned and to issue related orders.

More than 100 petitioners have challenged the law, describing it as a 'creeping acquisition' of Muslim properties. The government, however, defended the Act, calling it a necessary step to counter the “rampant encroachment” of both public and private land.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai observed that a Commissioner cannot be granted the power to decide property ownership rights.

The case was argued before a bench led by the CJI in May, soon after he assumed office. Hearings ran for three consecutive days and concluded on 22 May, after which the judgment was reserved.

Key Here the live update:

  • An order to stop the law can be granted only in the rarest of rare cases: CJI
  • Not staying the entire Waqf law: CJI
  • STay is being placed only on some provisions of the new law: CJI
  • SC has stayed the requirement of practicing Islam for 5 years to make a Waqf: CJI
  • Collector does not have the right to decide on property disputes: CJI
  • Commissioner cannot be given the right to decide the ownership of the property: CJI
  • Waqf Board cannot have more than 3 non-Muslim members: CJI
