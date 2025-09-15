Meet man, Khan Sir’s visually impaired student who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt with AIR…
IND vs PAK: Pakistan takes action against India for refusing handshake in Asia Cup 2025 clash, lodges...
Waqf Amendment Act 2025 LIVE Updates: Commissioner cannot decide property ownership rights, says CJI
Starlink outage: Elon Musk's satellite internet service down for users, says, ‘Our team is investigating’
New UPI rule starts from today: UPI transaction limits increased to Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh; check full list of categories
Russia's foreign ministry issues warnings amid Trump tariff pressure: 'Attempts to break India-Russia ties...'
Meet 15-year-old Owen Cooper, the youngest male Emmy winner ever, breaking decades-old record
Jasprit Bumrah achieves milestone, breaks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's THIS record during IND vs PAK Asia Cup face-off, here's all you need to know
Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for creating history as youngest Emmy winner: 'First ever...'
Emmy Awards 2025 full list of winners: The Studio bags record 13 Emmys, 15-year-old Owen Cooper makes history
INDIA
Supreme Court on Waqf Amendment Act: The Chief Justice of India said that the Commissioner cannot be given authority to decide ownership rights of the property.
Supreme Court Order on Waqf Act: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to suspend the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, but put a stay on certain provisions. These provisions had allowed district collectors to decide whether a property declared as Waqf was actually government-owned and to issue related orders.
More than 100 petitioners have challenged the law, describing it as a 'creeping acquisition' of Muslim properties. The government, however, defended the Act, calling it a necessary step to counter the “rampant encroachment” of both public and private land.
During the hearing, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai observed that a Commissioner cannot be granted the power to decide property ownership rights.
The case was argued before a bench led by the CJI in May, soon after he assumed office. Hearings ran for three consecutive days and concluded on 22 May, after which the judgment was reserved.
Key Here the live update: