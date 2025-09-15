Waqf Amendment Act 2025 LIVE Updates: Commissioner cannot decide property ownership rights, says CJI

Supreme Court on Waqf Amendment Act: The Chief Justice of India said that the Commissioner cannot be given authority to decide ownership rights of the property.

Supreme Court Order on Waqf Act: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to suspend the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, but put a stay on certain provisions. These provisions had allowed district collectors to decide whether a property declared as Waqf was actually government-owned and to issue related orders.

More than 100 petitioners have challenged the law, describing it as a 'creeping acquisition' of Muslim properties. The government, however, defended the Act, calling it a necessary step to counter the “rampant encroachment” of both public and private land.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai observed that a Commissioner cannot be granted the power to decide property ownership rights.

The case was argued before a bench led by the CJI in May, soon after he assumed office. Hearings ran for three consecutive days and concluded on 22 May, after which the judgment was reserved.

Key Here the live update: