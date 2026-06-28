'Wanted to Kill at 15,000': Mumbai man arrested for allegedly distributing toxic capsules during Muharram procession

Mumbai Police arrested a man for allegedly distributing capsules containing zinc phosphide during a Muharram procession in Byculla.

A major tragedy was reportedly averted during a Muharram procession in Mumbai after police detained a man accused of distributing capsules allegedly laced with a toxic substance among participants.

The accused, identified as Fayyaz Premji, was apprehended in the Byculla area on Friday after several people who consumed the capsules fell ill.

Several fall ill after consuming capsules

According to police, at least 11 people experienced symptoms such as stomach pain and vomiting after consuming the capsules. They were rushed to a nearby hospital and are now reported to be out of danger.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Meena said preliminary investigations found that the capsules allegedly contained zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical commonly used in rodent poison. Police also confirmed that the accused did not have any authorisation to distribute medicines or health supplements.

Nearly 15,000 capsules seized

During the operation, police seized around 14,900 capsules from the accused. Officials believe that a number of capsules had already been distributed before he was stopped.

Investigators further revealed that the accused had allegedly ordered 30,000 empty capsules and 50 kilograms of phosphorus, raising concerns about the scale of the alleged plot. The seized capsules have been sent for forensic examination.

Alert volunteers help prevent tragedy

Police credited three women volunteers with preventing what could have been a major disaster.

According to officials, one of the volunteers noticed the accused distributing capsules in a suspicious manner during the Ashura procession near Rehmatabad Cemetery at Reay Road.

When questioned, the accused allegedly claimed the capsules were immunity boosters. However, the volunteers became suspicious after opening one capsule and discovering an unidentified powder inside. They immediately alerted the police, while announcements were made over loudspeakers advising people not to consume the capsules.

Police probe motive and possible links

Sources claimed that during questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that he intended to poison thousands of people participating in the procession. However, police have not officially confirmed the details of any such confession.

Officials said the accused, a BBA graduate, has a travel history to Iran and Iraq. Investigators are now examining whether there are any terror links or whether others were involved in the alleged conspiracy. A case has been registered at Byculla Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to causing hurt by means of poison with criminal intent.

What is zinc phosphide?

Zinc phosphide is a highly toxic chemical used primarily in rodenticides. When ingested, it reacts with stomach acid to release phosphine gas, which can severely damage vital organs, including the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, and brain.

Medical experts say there is no specific antidote for zinc phosphide poisoning. Treatment generally involves immediate hospitalisation, supportive care and intensive monitoring, depending on the severity of exposure.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected after the forensic analysis of the seized capsules.