Want to wish PM Modi on his birthday? Here's how you can do it

On the PM’s birthday, people can send their wishes through recorded video messages, photos and also some other special ways including ‘Gift of Seva'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 11:15 PM IST

File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 on Saturday (September 17). A highly popular leader among the masses, PM Modi is showered with wishes by his large number of followers and country men on his birthday every year. One of the top mediums of sending wishes to the PM is the NaMo app.

On the PM’s birthday in 2022, people can send their wishes through recorded video messages, photos and also some other special ways including ‘Gift of Seva’.

Want to wish PM Modi a happy birthday? Here’s how to

Video/ photo message: With the help of the NaMo app, people can record a video message. They can also capture a photograph that can be directly uploaded on the app. 

Personalised e-card with family: There are also special modules for PM Modi’s birthday wishes this year. People can send a personalised e-card where they can include their entire family and add their message before the wishes can be uploaded on the app. People can send more than one e-cards, with not just the family at home but also family at workers’ booth, professional office family, class in school or neighbourhood. 

‘Gift of Seva’: Another way of paying tribute to PM Modi on his birthday is through the unique ‘Gift of Seva’. With the feature, users can take a pledge in an area of their preference. All the pledges will be recorded using the app’s interactive and user-friendly interface. Pledges users can choose from include TB Mukt Bharat, `LiFE: Pro-Planet People`, Blood Donation, Leading Digital India, Swachh Bharat, Vocal for Local to Become Atma Nirbhar, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Catch the Rain.

Short video on PM’s life: The NaMo app offers a virtual exhibition on the life of PM Modi. People can choose moments from the PM’s life which can then be created as a short video and shared on social media, all through the app. 

Donations: The app also offers micro donations in the range of Rs 05 to Rs 100 for any initiative of their liking. These include Swachh Bharat Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Kisan Seva. 

READ | From Project Cheetah to NLP launch: PM Modi’s jam-packed schedule on his 72nd birthday

(With inputs from ANI)

