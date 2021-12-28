Want to vaccinate children against COVID-19? Check step-by-step guide to register on CoWIN app and website

The vaccine option against COVID-19 for children in the age group of 15-18 years, who will be inoculated from January 3, would be Covaxin only, according to new guidelines issued by the Union health ministry on Monday.

"Those aged 15 years or more will be able to register on Co-WIN. In other words, all those whose birth year is 2007 or before, shall be eligible," according to the 'Guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years and precaution dose to HCWs, FLWs and 60+ population with comorbidities'.

Beneficiaries can self-register online through an existing Co-WIN account or create a new account through a mobile phone number. This facility is available for eligible citizens only.

They can be also registered onsite by a verifier or vaccinator in the facilitated registration mode, the ministry stated.

Here is a step-by-step process to register yourself on the Co-WIN app

1. Download and install the Co-WIN app on your phone

2. Open the app and enter your mobile number

3. Enter the OTP once you receive it and click on Verify

4. Now, the registration page will appear

5. Fill in all your details including name, age, gender, etc

6. Upload the required documents

7. Click on the register button

8. Select the health centre and book an appointment for any available date

9. Tap on Book appointment to successfully register yourself for the COVID vaccine.



Here is a step-by-step process to register yourself on the Co-WIN website

1. Visit www.cowin.gov.in.

2. Scroll down to ‘Find Your Nearest Vaccination Centre’

3. Now click on ‘Register Yourself’

4. Enter your mobile number and tap on ‘Get OTP’

5. Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to book yourself a vacant slot.