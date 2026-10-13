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Want to protest at Ramlila Maidan? Delhi's new protest cost Rs 1.21 lakh daily, check booking booking details, slots and more

Ramlila Maidan notified as Delhi new protest site after Jantar Mantar was removed costs Rs 1.21 lakh per day and has only three dates open in December

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 08:48 AM IST

Want to protest at Ramlila Maidan? Delhi's new protest cost Rs 1.21 lakh daily, check booking booking details, slots and more
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Ramlila Maidan in Delhi has restricted protests to three booking dates at Rs 1.21 lakh per day until December, with a smaller free space available for 150 people. Jantar Mantar is currently unavailable. Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has introduced Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground as new protest venues with updated operational procedures.

Booking cost and process

Booking Ramlila Maidan costs Rs 50,000 per day, with a refundable security deposit of Rs 55,000, totaling Rs 1.21 lakh including taxes. The venue holds approximately 50,000 people, and bookings are managed by the MCD horticulture department, requiring a No Objection Certificate from Delhi Police for permission.

Although it can barely hold roughly 150 people, a small area of the ground is free for protests. Protesters claimed that the fees make it more costly than Jantar Mantar, where there were no fees. According to an official, the civic body will lose at least Rs 50,000 every day if protests are allowed.

Limited dates and political reaction

Officials said only December 29, 30 and 31 are open for booking in the next two and a half months. The ground is already booked for various programmes and festivals including Dussehra and Diwali. AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the decision. "Govt played another fraud with its citizens. The Ramlila Maidan is occupied with two Ramlilas. How can one hold a protest here? Do they want to create chaos?" he posted on X.

Also read: Nana Patekar death: Munawar Faruqui refuses to recreate tribute for paps at Mumbai event | Watch viral video

Traffic and history

Officials are concerned about traffic congestion in a commercial area near three hospitals and MCD headquarters. The conversion of Asaf Ali Road to one-way has worsened congestion on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, recalling past events like a 2014 BJP rally that caused 4 km traffic jams. Ramlila Maidan, established in 1932 as an event venue, has hosted significant rallies, including Arvind Kejriwal's chief ministerial oaths from 2013 to 2020.

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