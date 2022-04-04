Want to organise a party in Metro? Here's how you can

At some point in our lives, whether adults or kids, we all have wanted to celebrate our birthday in a restaurant, or playhouse, maybe at an open park or a ship or even at an amusement park. These feelings from our childhood tend to remain stuck with us and whenever we see a similar picture around us, it all comes rushing back.

As adults, we may have constricted ourselves to only going to a restaurant for a celebration because that's what adults do but now, the new facility of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will allow you to book individual coaches for birthdays and pre-wedding celebrations.

Notably, this service will only be available on the Aqua Line of Noida Metro. Initially, the metro corporation had planned to launch this feature in 2020 but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's how you can book an entire coach for your party/celebration:

- At the max, you can book four coaches of ​​any one station on the Aqua Line.

- Coaches can be booked for birthdays, pre-wedding shoots, anniversary celebrations, ad films, documentaries or film shooting.

- Coaches can be decorated with flowers, banners, etc. Anything flammable will not be allowed. However, for birthdays, the lighting of candles will be supervised by the NMRC staff.

- 50 people including adults and children will be allowed per coach.

You can book the coaches during the metro running hours. In the case of non-operational hours, events will be allowed only between 11 pm to 2 am.

Here are the charges for booking coaches on the Aqua Line:

- Regular undecorated coach - running metro - Rs 8,000

- Undecorated coach - static metro - Rs 5,000

- Decorated coach - running metro - Rs 10,000

- Decorated coach - static metro - Rs 7,000