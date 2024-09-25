'Want to make it clear...': Kangana Ranaut's latest statement on repealed farm bills draws fury, BJP reacts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut has once again waded into controversy after she stated that 'the three farm laws that were repealed following prolonged farmer protests should be brought back'.

“I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. Farmers themselves should demand it", Ranaut had told the mediapersons earlier, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

As the actor-turned politician's remarks on the repealed farm bills drew the opposition's fury, the BJP distanced itself from the statement and said that her remark 'doesn't depict the the party's view on farm bills'.

In a video message posted on 'X', BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "On the social media platforms, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on the farm bills that was withdrawn by central govt, is going viral. I want to make it clear that this statement is a personal statement of her. Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of BJP and it doesn't depict BJP's view on the farm bills. We disapprove of this statement."

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Bhatia's statement and posted, "Absolutely, my views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don’t represent party’s stand on those Bills. Thanks".

The BJP MP's remarks have drawn ire from the opposition. Earlier, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja criticised her, and said that she is 'habitually controversial.'

"I think she is mentally unstable. Some people are accustomed to creating controversy, and the BJP benefits from her statements. She talks about farmers, Punjab, the Emergency, and Rahul Gandhi. There are other MPs who never make such remarks," ANI has quoted the Congress leader as saying.

Kangana has landed into controversies before

Notably, this is not the first time that the actor-turned politician has fallen into controversies through her remarks. Last month, the BJP MP claimed that farmer protests were a build up to a 'Bangladesh-like situation' in India and several killings and rapes were reported from the protest sites.

The saffron party had then sidestepped itself from Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's statement about the farmers' protest and also asked her to refrain from giving such statements in the future.

"The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party. Bharatiya Janata Party expresses disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut. On behalf of the party, Kangana Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorized to make statements on party policy issues," the party had said in an official release.

"On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future. Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to following the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony," it added.

With inputs from ANI.