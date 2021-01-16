Want to get vaccinated against COVID? Keep these documents handy to receive the jab

India launched the world's largest inoculation drive against the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday. This is seen as the beginning to the end of the novel coronavirus pandemic that struck the world a year back. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the massive vaccine drive, we bring before you the full list of documents needed for registration to get vaccinated.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, three crore heath care workers and frontline workers from government and private hospitals across the country are being vaccinated. This is completely free, and the entire cost is borne by the Central Government. It is targeted to be completed in the next few weeks.

In the second phase, people over 50 years of age and 27 crore people suffering from serious ailments will be vaccinated with the COVID vaccine.

List of documents required

A person can produce any of these identity cards with photo at the time of registration - Aadhar Card, Driving License.

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)

Job Card, and Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

PAN Card, Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office, Passport, Pension Document.

Service Identity Card with photograph issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ PSUs/Public Limited Companies.

Voter ID, and Smart card issued by RGI under NPR can also be produced.

Is registration for vaccine mandated?

A registration is required for a person to get vaccinated. To register you will have to go to the centre and show the required documents. In the initial stage of the vaccination, a list of people who are getting the vaccine will be released. Based on this the people will have to get themselves registered.

With regard to the registration, the candidate will receive a message on his or her phone.