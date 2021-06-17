Want to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Step-by-step guide to register on Paytm, CoWIN, Aarogya Setu app

On June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that the states will be provided vaccines free of cost from the central government. All Indians above 18 years of age will be administrated free vaccine from June 21.

With continuous efforts, the Central government is doing every possible thing to fight against the deadly coronavirus. Vaccination centres are still seeing a rush and people are still struggling to book slots online. Crores of Indians have already taken the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, people above 18 years of age can book slots for themselves through various online platforms including CoWIN, Aarogya Setu, and other third-party apps like Paytm.

Let us tell you how users can get themselves registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To register yourself on Paytm

1. First, install the Paytm app on your Android smartphone via the Google play store

2. After installing, open the Paytm app

3. Now scroll down to the Mini App Store section

4. Here, you will be able to see the Vaccine Finder option. You can also tap on the search icon and search for vaccine finder

5. Fill in all the required details and tap on ‘Check Availability’ to check open slots for the COVID vaccine.

To register yourself Co-WIN app

Download and install the 1.Download and install the Co-WIN app on your phone

2. Open the app and enter your mobile number

3. Enter the OTP once you receive it and click on Verify

4. Now, the registration page will appear

5. Fill in all your details including name, age, gender, etc

6. Upload the required documents

7. Click on the register button

8. Select the health centre and book an appointment for any available date

9. Tap on Book appointment to successfully register yourself for the COVID vaccine.

To register yourself on the CoWIN website

1. Visit www.cowin.gov.in.

2. Scroll down to ‘Find Your Nearest Vaccination Centre’

3. Now click on ‘Register Yourself’

4. Enter your mobile number and tap on ‘Get OTP’

5. Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to book yourself a vacant slot.

To register yourself using the Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS

1. Download and install the Aarogya Setu app on your Android or iOS device. If you already have the app installed, then ensure it is up-to-date

2. Register yourself using the on-screen instructions

3. Click on the Vaccination tab

4. Enter your mobile number and verify it via the OTP

5. Register for the COVID vaccine by filling up the required details

6. On successful completion of booking, you’ll receive an SMS on the registered mobile number. That confirmation message will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.