Want to book confirmed train tickets for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025? Here are key tips
PM Modi to visit Japan, China from August 29 to enhance strategic, regional ties
Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu set the dance floor on fire in Bahli Sohni; fans say 'this combo looks fire'
Will Shreyas Iyer replace Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain? BCCI secretary drops bombshell
Anurag Kashyap reveals he wrote Nishaanchi in 2016, shares how he got the film's idea: 'I found myself wondering...'
RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat reveals how Virat Kohli's 'blessing' led to Rajat Patidar's appointment as captain for IPL 2025
US influencer claims 'India has no major accomplishments'; founder hits back, says, 'India first nation to...'
Nikki Tamboli hits back at Usha Nadkarni for calling her 'egoistic': 'Just because you are senior...'
India's Space Program: The blueprint for a developed nation by 2047
'This car is dream': Groom ditches traditional ride, arrives at wedding in Batmobile, WATCH viral video
INDIA
While the Indian Railways is expected to run special trains during peak festive season, passengers booking in advance will have the advantage of a confirmed seat. This will help avoid last-minute delays and inconvenience. Read on to know more.
Some of the biggest festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja are just around the corner. This naturally means that countless passengers across the country will soon start booking their journeys for their hometowns. However, it becomes quite challenging to get confirmed train tickets during the festive rush. But don't fret: the Indian Railways has revised advance booking rules and issued certain recommendations to help you out. Here are some useful tips that can increase your chances of getting a confirmed train ticket.
The Indian Railways has implemented a 60-day advance booking rule, meaning that passengers can reserve their tickets only up to 60 days before the journey date. Previously, train tickets could be booked up to 120 days in advance. Here are some key tips to help you get confirmed train tickets.
In case you are unable to get a confirmed ticket directly from your starting point to destination, you may opt for a break journey as a last resort. Though somewhat inconvenient, doing this can help passengers reach home timely during peak festive season.
Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, and the festival of Chhath Puja will commence on October 25. While the Railways is expected to run special trains during that time, passengers booking in advance will have the advantage of a confirmed seat. This will help avoid last-minute delays and inconvenience.