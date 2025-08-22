Want to book confirmed train tickets for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025? Here are key tips

While the Indian Railways is expected to run special trains during peak festive season, passengers booking in advance will have the advantage of a confirmed seat. This will help avoid last-minute delays and inconvenience. Read on to know more.

Some of the biggest festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja are just around the corner. This naturally means that countless passengers across the country will soon start booking their journeys for their hometowns. However, it becomes quite challenging to get confirmed train tickets during the festive rush. But don't fret: the Indian Railways has revised advance booking rules and issued certain recommendations to help you out. Here are some useful tips that can increase your chances of getting a confirmed train ticket.

What are top tips to book confirmed train tickets?

The Indian Railways has implemented a 60-day advance booking rule, meaning that passengers can reserve their tickets only up to 60 days before the journey date. Previously, train tickets could be booked up to 120 days in advance. Here are some key tips to help you get confirmed train tickets.

Reserve your tickets the same day the booking window opens, i.e., exactly two months before the journey date.

Log in to the official IRCTC website a few minutes before booking starts.

Use the "Alternate Trains" option, which suggests available seats on other trains of the same route.

Keep enough balance ready in your IRCTC wallet to avoid any payment issues.

In case you are unable to get a confirmed ticket directly from your starting point to destination, you may opt for a break journey as a last resort. Though somewhat inconvenient, doing this can help passengers reach home timely during peak festive season.

When will Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025 be celebrated?

Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, and the festival of Chhath Puja will commence on October 25.