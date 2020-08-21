Want Kulbhushan Jadhav to be represented by Indian lawyer for a fair trial: MEA

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that Kulbhushan Jhadav should be represented by an Indian lawyer as Pakistan seeks to implement the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgement of last year to review the case.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava, addressing a press conference, said, "We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. We believe, for a free and fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jhadav case, we have asked that Jadhav be represented by an Indian lawyer."

India has asked Pakistan to address two core issues related to the case, including the provision of legal documents and unimpeded consular access to Jadhav.

In the month of May, Pakistan had come up with an ordinance to implement the ICJ verdict of last year. Under the ordinance, India on behalf of Jhadav could file for review of the case but despite that, New Delhi wasn't given any legal document in the case nor power of attorney from Jhadav.

Pakistan had moved to Islamabad High Court asking the court to appoint a lawyer in the case. The court said India should be given a chance to appoint its lawyer.

India maintains that Jadhav was abducted by Pakistani agencies from Iran. Delhi was first informed about his custody on March 25, 2016, after which in 2017, Islamabad announced that military has awarded death sentence to him.