Walled city of Jaipur gets UNESCO world heritage tag

The Pink City of Jaipur is now a UNESCO world heritage site, awarded so for being an exemplary example of a trade city. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization conferred the prestigious tag in its 43rd session held on Saturday.

India now has 38 World Heritage sites. Being on the list means a place has a cultural and historical significance and is protected under international laws such as Geneva conventions and Hague Convention for protection of cultural property in the event of armed conflict.

The walled city, was founded in 1727 by Sawai Jai Singh II and named after him. The capital of Rajasthan is a major destination and part of the Golden Triangle circuit that encompasses Delhi and Agra too. "The urban planning shows exchange of ideas from ancient Hindu and modern Mughal as well as Western cultures," said the citation. The grid plan is a model that prevails in the West, while the organization of the different districts refers to traditional Hindu concepts." It added that "the streets feature continuous colonnaded businesses that intersect in the centre, creating large public squares called chaupars. Markets, stalls, residences and temples built along the main streets have uniform facades."

The Prime Minister welcomed the move via Twitter. "Jaipur is associated with culture and valour," he said. "Elegant and energetic, Jaipur's hospitality draws people from all over. Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site."

