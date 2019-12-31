Waking up to new year of freedom: SMS service will be restored in Kashmir valley from today midnight

Kashmir will wake up to a new year of freedom, as SMS service will be restored in the valley from midnight on Tuesday, i.e. on December 31. Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal made the announcement on this day.

The news is being seen as a welcome measure in restoring freedoms for the Kashmiris as normalcy returns gradually in the valley. Earlier on October 14, postpaid mobile services were also restored.

The J&K administration is deeming it fit to take these measures since the region is witnessed its long history of unrest being quelled and much-deserved normalcy gradually returning to the valley. After about 5 months of revocation of Article 370, the union territory has been returning to normalcy. Locals in Srinagar were seen on roads, carrying out their daily chores. Street markets were open and customers thronged to buy commodities.

Public transport services have also resumed, bringing relief for commuters. Broadband internet services are being restored in the valley in a phased manner, according to BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav. The government has also provided internet facilitation centres to help students and youth to use internet services.

Earlier, all network and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, when the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state.