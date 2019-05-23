Wait! Election results not in a jiffy this time

The final results of Lok Sabha elections can make you wait for hours on Thursday. Don't be surprised if the results extend up to your dinner time late in the evening or even crossover to the next day. However, if all goes right, you can expect the informal major trends to appear by late afternoon.

The reasons for the delay are aplenty. The biggest one is the mandatory counting voting slips of randomly picked five VVPATs machines from each assembly segment and matching them with the corresponding EVMs. As the EC has decided to count the VVPAT slips after the end of last round, it is expected to delay the results officially by four to five hours.

The delay could extend by a couple of hours more in case confusion occurs because of the first time experience. Being one of the fiercest elections fought in recent times, the candidates of the political parties and their supporters are not going to give up their stakes easily and are expected to fight in each round.