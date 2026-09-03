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Wai Wai Maker Company Faces FSSAI's Heat: CG Foods told to stop 'veg bhujiya' production after 32000kg stock seized

A team from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) carried out the inspection at the Roopangarh facility in Ajmer to assess compliance with hygiene and manufacturing norms.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 08:49 PM IST

Wai Wai Maker Company Faces FSSAI's Heat: CG Foods told to stop 'veg bhujiya' production after 32000kg stock seized
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India has ordered the CG Foods India factory to stop making certain Wai Wai products. Inspectors found broken noodles collected from the floor being reused without heat treatment. The findings explain why authorities ordered production stopped at the company's Rajasthan unit, Reuters reported.

A team from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) carried out the inspection at the Roopangarh facility in Ajmer to assess compliance with hygiene and manufacturing norms. The audit flagged unsafe production methods, absence of required manufacturing licences and irregularities in packaging dates.

Why FSSAI asked to stop production?

The food regulator, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed about the action against CG Foods India Pvt Ltd. It said that the FSSAI had initiated the enforcement action following "food safety violations".

"FSSAI has initiated enforcement action against M/s CG Foods India Pvt. Ltd. following food safety violations. FSSAI remains committed to ensuring safe food and upholding food safety standards through strict enforcement," the post read.

As per FSSAI, the unit was reprocessing broken noodles collected from the floor to make bhujia. Inspectors specifically flagged that the material was being reused without heat treatment. The unhygienic practice was central to the enforcement action against the factory.

FSSAI also flagged unlicensed production of both bhujia variants named in the case, calling it a breach of Section 31(1) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The action was therefore taken both for improper production practices and for operating without necessary authorisation.

‘Predated packaging, deficiencies related to hygiene’ found during raid

The inspection team also found issues with packaging, observing that the factory was using packaging with predated dates. Several other deficiencies related to hygiene and documentation were found at the site, such as inadequate pest-control records and other lapses concerning food hygiene and safety.

During the raid, authorities seized 32,107.2 kilograms of stock, including loose broken noodles, and detained 1,925 boxes of expired finished goods. According to FSSAI, strict legal proceedings have been initiated against the food business operator.

Several samples were collected by officials for lab testing as part of the further investigation. These included loose noodles, veg bhujia products and used cooking oil.

About CG Food company

CG Foods India is a part of CG Corp Global, headed by Nepali billionaire Binod Chaudhary. Known as the Noodle King, Chaudhary heads the group behind Wai Wai noodles. CG Foods India did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The action is part of a broader food safety drive being carried out across India. Central and state authorities are taking action against lapses related to hygiene, labelling and other food safety violations.

Wai Wai noodles banned in India?

At present, there is no blanket ban. The enforcement is limited to two bhujia variants — Wai Wai MaMa and Wai Wai Mama Punte — and does not cover all Wai Wai noodles. The factory has been directed by the regulator to discontinue these products till it secures the required approvals and implements corrective measures.

Meanwhile, samples of Wai Wai Ready to Eat Noodles have also been lifted for testing. Any further regulatory action will depend on the lab reports and inspection findings.

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