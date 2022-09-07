Wahid Badami, The Man behind Marvans Mobile, India’s Leading Online Store for Apple Products

A successful entrepreneur not only aims for growth but also has the ability to foresee the future and take appropriate action. Owner of Marvans Mobile Wahid Badami has clearly proven these attributes. His tactics put the Gujarat-based business in a position to draw more clients from all around India. Wahid was aware of the potential effects that social media could have on the evolving business environment in India. As a result, Marvans, a web store, was created.

The Vadodara-based enterprise Marvans has flourished under Wahid's excellent mentorship. His online store sells Apple products, for which he has a strong advocacy, and he makes them affordable for the majority of Apple fans in the nation.

The Marvans' tale dates back around 10 years, when Wahid was a young man striving to start his own venture. He was a tremendous fan of Apple, the company, and its gadgets. He decided to focus on making the products more accessible to people of India, realizing that the bulk of Indian consumers were unable to access them. This led to the creation of Marvans Mobile.

Social media and technology have had a big impact on Marvans' growth. Wahid has helped Marvans Mobile gain over 302K social media followers today despite having previously been the bully of Cyber attack himself. They share absorbing, captivating content on social media with the hashtag "Marvans hai toh mumkin hai" to lure customers. They are the only mobile retailer in Vadodara to use the Snapchat AD network.

Wahid's response when asked how web 2.0 marketing may benefit firms was, "It's crucial to know your target." Building an ideal workforce for content development and marketing work is the next big step to follow. Sharing interesting content that follows current trends should be the goal.

Experimenting things and calculated risk-taking have been the backbone of Marvans' enormous success, and the company is a firm believer that all business owners should prioritize their customers' desires.

