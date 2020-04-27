Wadhawan brothers remanded to CBI custody till May 4

A day after being taken into custody, DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and RKW Developers promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan on Monday were remanded to CBI custody till May 4.

They were arrested for their alleged connection in the Yes Bank scam on Sunday by the central agency and were produced before a Special CBI Court in Mumbai.

An investigating team of CBI has meanwhile left from Delhi and is expected to reach Mumbai by Monday evening, to interrogate Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan.

The brother-duo, accused of financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and out on bail since February 21, was detained in Mahabaleshwar on April 26 and were brought to Mumbai.

The two brothers were named as accused in the FIR registered by CBI in the Yes Bank scam involving its promoter Rana Kapoor and others. after it came to light that the DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Limited) group took a loan of about Rs 3,700 crore under "stress".

While the CBI is probing the scam, the ED has also registered a money laundering case in the matter.