VS Achuthanandan, former Kerala CM and left stalwart, passes away at 101

Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan passes away at 101, leaving behind a legacy of clean politics and social justice.

Former Kerala Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan passed away at the age of 101. He was one of the founding leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a towering figure in Kerala politics. Achuthanandan served as the 11th Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. Known for his strong anti-corruption stance and pro-poor policies, he remained active in public life well into his 90s. He was also a popular opposition leader and a key voice in several social justice campaigns. Achuthanandan was widely respected for his simplicity, discipline, and lifelong commitment to Leftist ideology. His death marks the end of an era in Kerala's political history.