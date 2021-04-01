Voting in second phase of Assembly Elections in Assam, West Bengal begins

The voting for the second phase of the Assam and West Bengal Assembly Elections began on Thursday morning amid tight security and all COVID-19 protocols.

In Assam, men, women and the first-time voters in large numbers queued up in front of the polling stations well before the voting for 39 of the total of 126 assembly seats opened at 7 a.m.

On Thursday, the electoral fate of several Assam Ministers including Fisheries, Excise, Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Piyush Hazarika, state Irrigation Minister Bhabesh Kalita and Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar will be sealed.

The polling would continue till 6 p.m. without any break in 13 districts.

In the second phase of West Bengal elections, a total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote.

Out of the 171 candidates in the fray 152 are men and the remaining are women. It means only 11 per cent of the candidates are women.

Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures, that is, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. Nandigram is all set to witness the most high-profile contest with Banerjee and Adhikari taking on each other.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout and covered 30 seats from Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Medinipur.

COVID-19 protocols for the voters including social distancing and thermal screening are being maintained.

The counting of votes in both Assam and West Bengal will take place on May 2.