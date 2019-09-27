Voters left out of NRC will not be enlisted as 'Doubtful', can vote till citizenship is decided: EC

The final NRC list was published on August 31 in Assam, leaving out 19 lakh people.

People whose names have been excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam will be allowed to vote, the Election Commission of India (EC) has decided.

EC came to this decision after noting that although 19 lakh people have been excluded from the final NRC list, the number of legitimate voters in that list has not yet been ascertained.

According to sources, the Election Commission has said that until the final legal proceedings have been completed to decide the citizenship of the ones left out of the NRC list in Assam, they cannot be prevented from exercising their democratic right to vote.

Assam has a Doubtful Voters (D - voter) list, individuals on which are to exercise their right to vote until the Foreigners' Tribunal decides their case.

The excluded individuals will have the option to petition at the Foreigners' Tribunal within 120 days. If not satisfied with the decree, they will also have the option to challenge the decision in a High Court or the Supreme Court.