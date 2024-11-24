Targeting Congress over performance of its state governments, he said voters evaluate promises and delivery in other states.

Coming down heavily on the INDIA bloc after BJP-led Mahayuti scored historic victory in Maharashtra assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the leaders of the opposition alliance are unable to understand the country's mood as voters support those who put "Nation First" and not those who dream of "kursi first".

"The leaders of INDI Alliance are not able to understand the changed mood of the country. These people do not want to accept the truth, these people still underestimate the wisdom of the common Indian voter. The voter of the country is with the spirit of 'Nation First'. Those who dream of 'chair first' are not liked by the voters of the country," PM Modi said addressing party workers in BJP headquarters.

Targeting Congress over performance of its state governments, he said voters evaluate promises and delivery in other states. "Voters of every state of the country also evaluate the governments of other states. They see how the people who make big promises in one state perform in other states. The people of Maharashtra have also seen how the Congress governments in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal are betraying the people and you will see this in Punjab too. Therefore the public has rejected the hypocrisy of Congress," he said.

Punjab is ruled by Aam Aadmi Party. He said one constitution will be applicable in the country and those who talk about two will be completely rejected by the people of the country.

"Now only one constitution will be applicable in the entire country... that constitution is the constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the constitution of India. Whoever talks about two constitutions in the country, either openly or behind the scenes... the country will completely reject him," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister took a dig at Congress for its alliance with Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray and said Maharashtra election "has exposed the true faces of the INDI and Aghadi groups" before the nation. "We all know that Balasaheb Thackeray made significant contributions to this country. However, the Congress, driven by a desire for power, managed to take a faction of his party along, but no Congress leader can ever praise Balasaheb's principles. That's why I challenged the Aghadi leaders to get Congress to praise Balasaheb's principles and policies, but they've failed to do so till date," he said.

PM Modi said that Article 370 will not be restored in Jammu and Kashmir. "Congress and its allies tried to build a wall of Article 370 again in Jammu and Kashmir. Maharashtra has clearly told them that this will not work. I also tell the Congress people and their allies to listen carefully... now no power in the world can bring back Article 370."

He alleged that Congress has become a "parjeevi" (parasitic party) for whom it is very difficult to form the government on its own.

"Congress has now become a parasitic party, increasingly difficult for it to form government on its own. Congress not only sinks its own boat, but also the boats of its allies. Today we have seen the same thing in Maharashtra also," he said.

The Prime Minister received a grand welcomed as he arrived at the BJP headquarters and greeted party workers and leaders present there.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra assembly polls and is poised for a landslide mandate. JMM-led alliance returned to power in Jharkhand. In Maharashtra, the BJP led the Mahayuti alliance to a smashing victory carrying its allies - Shiv Sena and NCP - with its momentum.

