'Voted in both Delhi, Bihar': Opposition attacks Rakesh Sinha over 'vote chori' allegations, BJP hits back

As Bihar underwent polling in the first phase for assembly polls 2025, opposition parties accused the right-wing leaders of voting in more than one state, something they described as the "proof of vote chori". The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) claimed that RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha had voted in both the Delhi and Bihar assembly polls.

Sharing screenshots of Sinha's posts, which showed him voting in Delhi assembly polls 2025 on February 5, 2025 and again in the Bihar assembly polls 2025 on November 6, 2025, AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote, "Rakesh Sinha voted in the Delhi Assembly elections and again in the Bihar elections today. He teaches at Delhi University’s Motilal Nehru College, so how can he claim an address in Bihar? Do you think the BJP will reform if caught stealing? Not at all; they will continue to do it openly. Even today, fake monitoring continues at the AQI stations."

Meanwhile, Rakesh Sinha hit back, saying he had shifted his voter registration from Delhi to his village in Bihar. He also warned that he would file a defamation suit against the allegations.

"I never imagined politics could fall to such a low level. Those questioning the faith of people who respect the constitution should think a hundred times before speaking. My name was earlier in Delhi’s voter list, but since I have been active in Bihar politics, I got it transferred to my village Manserpur (Begusarai). Should I file a defamation case for this baseless accusation?”