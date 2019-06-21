Vote for Israel not against Palestinian cause: India

India has said its vote for Israel at a UN body should not be "construed as a vote against the Palestinian cause".

India on June 6 voted in favour of Israel for not giving consultative or observer status to a Palestinian NGO at UN's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

A proposal was submitted by Israel for the Committee on NGOs to scrutinise an application from the Palestinian Association for Human Rights (Witness)' or Shahed, requesting an observer status. Israel said the NGO has close contacts with terrorist organisations.

Explaining India's vote, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Our vote in favour of the proposal is in line with India's position on greater scrutiny by the NGO Committee of the consultative status applications for possible terrorist linkages and to screen the NGO applications with the sanctions list of the UN Security Council before granting them ECOSOC status."

"It should not be linked to the Palestinian cause. It is something we have done in the past. This was done so that proper vetting of the NGO could be done before it could be admitted as ECOSOC Observer," Kumar added.

In all, 28 countries, including India, backed Isreal while 14 countries voted no. Israel was quick to welcome India's decision. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, "Thank you @NarendraModi, thank you India, for your support and for standing with Israel at the UN."

India has supported the establishment of a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital existing alongside the state of Israel, in conformity with the relevant UN resolutions.

Ties between India and Israel have grown in the past few years with a number of high-level visits between both countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel in July 2017, the first visit by an Indian PM to the country. It was followed by a visit by Israeli PM Netanyahu to India in January 2018.

PM Modi had visited Palestine in 2018 during which, he was honoured with the highest civilian award.

