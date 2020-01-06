Headlines

Vote for AAP only if you are happy with education, electricity, water, development work: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.

Jan 06, 2020

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the polls will be contested on the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the last five years. He said that Delhiites should look at the work done by the party in improving education, electricity, roads, water supply, and construction work. "If you think we have not done any work, do not vote for us," said Kejriwal.

"BJP controls the Delhi Police, Municipal corporation and DDA whereas our party controls education, electricity, roads, water supply, and construction work. People of Delhi will now decide which party has a better job. If you think we have not done any work, do not vote for us," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He specified that the Delhi Elections 2020 will not be fought on issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the assembly polls will be fought only on local the work done by the government in improving roads, electricity, water supply, and development. "We only want to work for development, nothing else," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

Referring to the landslide victory by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly Election when the party won 67 out of 70 seats, Kejriwal said that in the 2020 Delhi Elections AAP will win more than 67 seats. He also commented on some rumours floating around and said that it is highly unlikely that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will step down from his post to become the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Delhi Elections 2020 will take place in the national capital on February 8, according to the ECI schedule, and the results will be declared on February 11.

The Kejriwal-led AAP government is currently in power. The five-year term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly will end on February 22 and a new House is to be constituted before that.

For the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have started gearing up for the polls.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.

The BJP is, however, banking on star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took up the central theme of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), amping up his attack on the opposition last month at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The polls will be fought under the leadership of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. The saffron camp, however, has entered the contest without a chief ministerial candidate. BJP feels that by announcing a chief ministerial candidate, the contest will be between Kejriwal vs that person, which might go against the BJP's intended goal. Therefore, the saffron party is looking to fight the state assembly polls on national issues and narratives, reports confirmed on Sunday.

