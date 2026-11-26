Congress MP Manickam Tagore accuses RSS of politicising the Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam controversy, claims 350 BJP workers were detained in Madurai.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday said the Tamil Nadu Congress observed Constitution Day by organising a march and taking a pledge against attacks on the Constitution, particularly what he described as ‘vote chori’.

The Congress leader also accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of using the Karthigai Deepam lamp issue on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai for political purposes.

Speaking about the party’s organisational activities, Tagore said the Congress was working towards strengthening its structure from the grassroots level through mandalam-level committees.

“It is Constitution Day. Therefore, the Tamil Nadu Congress is observing Constitution Day today. We held a march and also took a pledge against attacks on the Constitution, particularly ‘vote chori’. We are very clear that the Congress party has to be built from the bottom up. Therefore, we are working towards strengthening the party at the mandalam level through Congress committees. Around 6,800 mandalam committees have been formed so far, and training sessions are currently underway,” he said.

Commenting on the controversy over the Karthigai Deepam lamp not being lit at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill, Tagore said, “These are all political tactics being played by the RSS and others. They will use all kinds of issues for political purposes. We are very clear that the Tamil Nadu government has followed the Supreme Court’s orders, which clearly state that the Devasthanam will decide. The Devasthanam has made its decision and has lit the lamp. The Karthigai Deepam lamp was lit today. We are very happy that the event concluded peacefully."Tagore further claimed that around 350 BJP workers from across Tamil Nadu had reached Thiruparankundram to create trouble and were detained by the authorities.

He reiterated that the Tamil Nadu government had followed the Supreme Court’s directions and maintained that the Devasthanam had taken the decision regarding the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp.

The BJP has accused the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu of not complying with the Supreme Court's order to light the Deepam atop the hill.

The Supreme Court was also informed on Wednesday that the ceremonial lamp was not lit at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, on November 24, despite its specific interim order permitting the ritual at the site.

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)