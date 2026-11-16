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Vote Chori Row: Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc submit 48 questions to SC, seek answers from CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders seek SC permission to question CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in SIR and electoral roll revisions.

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Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

Vote Chori Row: Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc submit 48 questions to SC, seek answers from CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Vote Chori Row: Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc submit 48 questions to SC, seek answers from CEC Gyanesh Kumar(File photo)
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INDIA Alliance leaders have sought the Supreme Court's permission to submit an interrogatory comprising 48 questions to the Election Commission of India (ECI), including Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and two Election Commissioners, over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The move comes after the Opposition expressed dissatisfaction with the ECI's affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, claiming that it had failed to address concerns raised over alleged 'vote chori' and the conduct of the nationwide voter-list revision exercise.

Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc seek to question CEC Gyanesh Kumar 

The Congress said in a post on X that the ECI's affidavit had not answered any of the questions raised by the Opposition.

"The ECI's affidavit in the Supreme Court has not answered a single question raised on Vote Chori. INDIA Alliance leaders have now sought the Supreme Court’s nod for an interrogatory to the ECI, including the CEC and two Election Commissioners personally and the Director General of IT for the huge lapses in SIR which have paved the way for Vote Chori," the Congress party said.

Sharing details of the proposed interrogatory, the Congress said the 48 questions seek answers on several decisions taken by the ECI, including those related to the nationwide SIR exercise and changes in electoral procedures.

Some of the questions seek to establish how many decisions taken by the CEC were opposed by the other two Election Commissioners and who authorised the nationwide SIR exercise.

The interrogatory also seeks clarity on who decided to modify Form 6, used for the registration of new voters, and who approved the centralisation of ERONET and ECINET, including centralised control over access to electoral rolls.

Why Have Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc Approached Supreme Court?

The latest move is part of the Opposition's ongoing legal challenge to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

In October, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other INDIA bloc leaders approached the Supreme Court, alleging irregularities in the ECI's decision-making process and the implementation of SIR.

The petition raised concerns over alleged unilateral decisions by the CEC, questions about whether the nationwide revision exercise had been authorised through a properly recorded decision of the Commission, and changes to voter registration procedures.

The Opposition also alleged that large numbers of eligible voters, including young people, migrants and marginalised communities, risked being excluded from electoral rolls without adequate notice or an effective opportunity to challenge their deletion.

The petitioners sought an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to audit voter deletions and modifications during SIR. They also asked the court to direct the ECI to publish booth-wise details of deleted voters, along with reasons for deletion and a breakdown by age and gender.

Another major concern raised in the petition was the alleged centralisation and lack of transparency in the functioning of the ECI's electoral-roll management systems, ERONET and ECINET.

The Opposition also questioned changes to the online Form 6 registration process, arguing that the prescribed statutory procedure should not be modified without following the applicable legal process.

What Did The Election Commission Tell Supreme Court?

In its affidavit before the Supreme Court, the ECI defended its decisions and maintained that the decisions relating to the SIR exercise were taken unanimously.

The Commission also responded to allegations concerning changes to Form 6, stating that the additional declaration introduced during SIR was not part of the statutory Form 6 itself.

On allegations of differences between the Chief Election Commissioner and the other two Election Commissioners, the ECI maintained that suggestions, observations and varying views are part of the decision-making process and are considered by the competent authority.

However, the Opposition has argued that the affidavit does not adequately address its questions about the decision-making process, internal objections and accountability for changes in electoral procedures.

The proposed 48-question interrogatory is aimed at seeking specific answers from the CEC, the two Election Commissioners and the Director General of IT on these issues.

The matter is now before the Supreme Court, which will decide whether to permit the INDIA bloc leaders to submit the proposed interrogatory.

(With inputs from ANI)

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