Void left by Sushma Swaraj's demise will not be filled for long time: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid homage to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj stating that she emerged as a shining star during Emergency period and worked as an able administrator.

"We are saddened by the untimely death of Sushma Swaraj. It's a big loss for national politics. She had emerged as a shining star in national politics during Emergency. She worked as an able administrator under the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. The void in Indian politics left by her demise will not be filled for a very long time. I pray to God to give strength to her family," Amit Shah told media here.Sushma Swaraj passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Working President JP Nadda and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan paid their last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at latter's residence in the national capital.Singh Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh also visited Sushma Swaraj's residence to pay his last respects.

Prime Minister Modi got emotional while paying last tributes to Sushma Swaraj at her residence today. Modi, in a thread of tweets, condoled the demise of Sushma Swaraj.Recalling Sushma's work, the Prime Minister called her a prolific orator and said she had set high standards in every ministry she handled.

"Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," the Prime Minister tweeted.