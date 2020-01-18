Voice calls, SMS facility to be restored for prepaid mobiles in Jammu and Kashmir

Voice calls and SMS facilities have been restored for local prepaid mobile phone connections across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while 2G internet connections have been restored in two districts. J&K Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said on Saturday that the decision was taken by the government after 'careful review'. The order came into effect from Saturday.

"After a careful review, the competent authority has ordered today that voice and SMS facilities shall be restored on all local prepaid sim cards across J&K," Rohit Kansal said.

The connections had remained disrupted through the subsequent bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories.

Earlier, the mobile Internet was partially restored in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with several riders. The administration of Union Territory has also allowed broadband in hotels, travel establishments and hospitals but only on white-listed websites.

This comes days after the Supreme Court on January 10 said that access to the Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution. It also asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory.

Kashmir woke up to a new year of freedom on January 1 as SMS services were restored across the valley from midnight on Tuesday, i.e. on December 31. The news is being seen as a welcome measure in restoring freedoms for the Kashmiris as normalcy returns gradually in the valley. Earlier on October 14, postpaid mobile services were also restored. In December, the authorities had restored the mobile internet services in Kargil district of Ladakh after it remained suspended for almost 145 days after the scrapping of Article 370 in the region. While landline telephones were gradually restored first, postpaid mobile services were resumed later.

The J&K administration is deeming it fit to take these measures since the region is witnessed its long history of unrest being quelled and much-deserved normalcy gradually returning to the valley. After months of revocation of Article 370, the union territory has been returning to normalcy. Locals in Srinagar were seen on roads, carrying out their daily chores. Street markets were open and customers thronged to buy commodities.

Public transport services have also resumed, bringing relief for commuters. Broadband internet services are being restored in the valley in a phased manner, according to BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav. The government has also provided internet facilitation centres to help students and youth to use internet services.

Earlier, all network and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, when the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state.