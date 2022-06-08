Vlogger Roddur Roy arrested for hurling abuses at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, nephew Abhishek

File photo

YouTuber and vlogger Roddur Roy has been arrested by a team of Kolkata police in Goa for reported making derogatory remarks and hurling abuses against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

A senior officer from the Kolkata police said that Roy was arrested in Goa on Tuesday on the charges of abusing the two TMC leaders during a Facebook Live session. The police will bring the vlogger to Kolkata, where he will be presented in front of a local court.

"He was arrested this afternoon by our officers in Goa. He will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand. Our officers will produce him at a local court there for the remand," the police officer said, as per news agency PTI.

An FIR was lodged under various sections of the IPC against the vlogger after a complaint was filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Riju Dutta at Chitpur police station on Saturday, after which the authorities arrested Roy for his comments.

Roy, who widely uses expletives in his social media posts, often courting controversies, hurled a barrage of abuses at the chief minister and the Diamond Harbour MP, besides other TMC leaders such as Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra.

The vlogger questioned the TMC government in West Bengal over their alleged mismanagement during the last concert of Bollywood singer KK, who passed away shortly after his show at the Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, who is popularly known as KK, had collapsed, shortly after his performance at the auditorium, and was declared 'brought dead' by doctors when taken to a hospital. Many alleged that the West Bengal government was to blame for the mishap at the concert, due to which the singer died.

Roy's Facebook Live video has been removed from the social networking site by authorities. The vlogger is known to make critical comments against Mamata Banerjee and the TMC administration from time to time, earlier attacking the CM for getting a special literary reward.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Anupam Hazra, reacting to the development, sought to know why the police had taken no action against the vlogger when he used foul language for luminaries like Rabindranath Tagore.

(With PTI inputs)

