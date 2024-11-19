Putin's visit to New Delhi is expected to be a major step to bolster diplomatic ties between Moscow and New Delhi in the face of global tensions

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit India soon. His visit dates have not been finalised, but preparations are underway. Putin's visit will be his first to India since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Putin's trip to Russia comes on the heels of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia in October 2024 for the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. The summit, which was titled 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,' brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Modi also invited Putin to visit India, adding to the long-standing ties between the two nations.

Putin had last visited India on December 6, 2021, when he attended the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi. Since then, geopolitical dynamics have changed drastically with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. However, India and Russia maintain 'a'special and privileged strategic partnership' despite the challenges and have open lines of communication on global issues.

India has consistently called for peaceful resolution of conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war. During their October meeting, Modi reiterated India's stance that dialogue is the best way to resolve disputes and said India is ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin's visit to New Delhi is expected to be a major step to bolster diplomatic ties between Moscow and New Delhi in the face of global tensions. The visit is likely to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence, trade, and energy.

As both nations work on finalizing the dates for this high-profile visit, it underscores the enduring partnership between India and Russia despite evolving global challenges.