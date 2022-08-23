India’s new surface-to-air missiles intercept target with high accuracy in latest test flight

Photo: Twitter/ @DefenceMinIndia

The Indian Navy’s new surface-to-air missiles (VL-SRSAM) saw success in its latest round of testing on Tuesday. The missiles which are indigenously made offer short range capability and can launch vertically.

The new vertical launch short range surface-to-air missile designed and developed by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) was fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

VL-SRSAM flight test to demonstrate vertical launch capability was conducted from an Indian Naval Ship. The target was a high-speed unmanned aerial target for. equipped with indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, the missiles intercepted the target with high accuracy, a defence ministry statement said.

Leaders like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik complimented the DRDO, the Indian Navy and other teams associated with the flight trial for success.

The missile will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy, the Defence Minister said. The missile will enable the Indian Navy to neutralise various aerial threats at close ranges, including sea-skimming targets, DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said.

The quick reaction missile is intended to replace the Israel Barak-1 missiles on board ships of the Indian Navy. The medium range missile has 360 degree interception capability, which means that it can detect and engage threats from different directions.

This would be VL-SRSAM’s fourth test flight. Two VL-SRSAMs were test fired on February 22, 2021 to check its range and vertical launch capability. The second test on December 7, 2021 on a very low altitude target followed by a third test, the first shipborne one, on June 24, 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)