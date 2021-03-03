VK Sasikala quits politics, issues statement calling for AIADMK to stay united

VK Sasikala on Wednesday announced that she is retiring from active politics. "I've never aspired for power, post or authority," said former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's confidante Sasikala.

In a statement, she asked Amma's (Jayalalithaa's) loyalists to ensure that evil force DMK doesn't come to power.

"Staying away from politics, I'll always pray to the almighty and Amma for amma's rule to continue. Will always be grateful to Tamil people and followers of Amma," she said.

Sasikala appealed to AIADMK cadre to stay united and defeat DMK in upcoming polls.

This comes nearly a month after her release from prison. At the time of release, she said that she would soon meet people and play and active role in politics.