Vizag gas leak: Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore to kin of those dead, NHRC issues notice to state - Latest Updates

Gas leaked from a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday killed at least people and affected over 1,000 people in nearby villages.

The styrene gas leaked from the multinational LG Polymers Plant quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius. The leak took place around 2.30 am on Thursday.

Reports said scores of people collapsed due to the toxic gas and many were seen lying unconscious on the ground as they tried to escape.

While 11 people are confirmed dead, 20 to 25 people are serious but all of them are stable. No one is on the ventilator, officials said.

A child and two people who fell into a borewell while fleeing the toxic vapours from the plant were among those dead. 246 people with health complications are undergoing treatment at Visakhapatnam's King George Hospital while about 800 people in RR Venkatapuram village, where the plant was situated, were evacuated.

CM Jagan Reddy announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for families of deceased Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to the families of deceased and Rs 10 lakh to those hospitalized in ICU in critical condition. Rs 1 lakh to those hospitalised but not serious. Andhra government will bear expenses of treatment, Reddy said.

He also announced an aid of Rs 10,000 to 15,000 to villagers living near the plant. He also announced compensation to farmers who have lost livestock, of Rs 25,000 per animal who died due to the gas leak.

PM Modi takes stock of situation, assures all help to Andhra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in Visakhapatnam and assured all possible assistance to Reddy. Modi said he had spoken to officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). "I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," Modi said in a tweet.

NGO approaches NGT over gas leak

Centre for Wildlife and Environmental Litigation Foundation has approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking constitution of a high-level committee, comprising of judges and officers, not below the rank of Joint secy, to enquire into Vizag gas leak incident and direct the state to ensure the protection and security of the residents of the surrounding area.

NHRC takes suo motu cognizance, issues notice to Andhra govt

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about the death of people due to leakage of styrene gas in Vizag. The Commission has observed that though prima-facie, as of now, there are no reports regarding human error or negligence but the fact that innocent citizens have lost their lives and thousands have fallen sick, is indeed a serious issue of violation of human rights. Accordingly, the Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter including status of the rescue operation, medical treatment provided to the people fallen sick and relief and rehabilitation provided by the state authorities to the affected families.

A notice has also been issued to the Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh to inform within four weeks about registration of FIRs in the matter and status of the investigation being conducted.