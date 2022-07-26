Vivo indulged in money laundering, challenged integrity, sovereignty of India: ED

File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed the Delhi High Court via affidavit that Vivo India engaged in money laundering in order to destabilize the financial system and challenge the country's integrity and sovereignty.

The affidavit was submitted to the Delhi High Court last week. According to the affidavit, the anti-money laundering organisation was looking into the dubious financial transactions of 22 businesses owned by foreigners and entities based in Hong Kong. These businesses made significant financial transfers to China.

The ED has mentioned that Vivo India incorporated 22 firms in different states which allegedly laundered money. The Delhi based CA firm helped Vivo India in incorporating 22 firms.

Earlier, Vivo India had said that they were following all rules of the land of India.

Chinese smartphone company Vivo's top executives, directors Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie, had fled from India via Nepal.

In February, the ED initiated a Prevention of Money Laundering case against them on the basis of an FIR lodged with Kalkaji Police Station of Delhi under sections 417, 120B and 420 of IPC, 1860 against Grand Prospect International Communication Private Limited (GPICPL) and its Director, shareholders and certifying professionals etc on the basis of complaint filed by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

ED has said that out of the total sale proceeds of Rs 1,25,185 crore, Vivo India remitted Rs 62,476 crore. i.e, almost 50 per cent of the turnover out of India, mainly to China.