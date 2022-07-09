Vivo India pauses all ads featuring Virat Kohli amid money laundering probe: Report

File Photo

Vivo Mobiles has temporarily put on hold ads featuring cricketer Virat Kohli, amid ongoing money-laundering investigation initiated by the Enforcement Directorate against the Chinese smartphone maker.

The advertisement have been pulled from social media and television pending the completion of an investigation against the company by government agencies, reported Economic Times.

“Planned advertising and promotion activities involving Kohli are being put on hold till there is clarity on where the investigation is headed,” one of the executives said.

Another executive who wished to be unnamed said Kohli’s team, too, was uncomfortable about the former Indian cricket captain being shown in Vivo ads for the time being. “This is also to protect Virat from criticism,” he said.

Vivo signed Kohli as its brand ambassador in April 2021. At the time of signing, Vivo had said the association will include advertising across platforms, promotions, events and social media campaigns.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches across 48 premises belonging to Vivo and 23 associated companies in connection with money laundering over the past few days.

The Chinese manufacturer on Friday appealed in Delhi High Court against ED freezing its bank accounts. In its petition, Vivo said the central agency continues to make “various attempts to disrupt” its business.