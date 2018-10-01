Vivek Tiwari’s wife meets CM Yogi Adityanath, says her faith in state govt has been strengthened

Amid allegations that the Uttar Pradesh Police had shown laxity to investigate the murder of an Apple executive in Lucknow where two cops are prime accused, his wife on Monday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who assured him of a fair probe.

38-year-old Vivek Tiwari, the Area Sales Manager of Apple, was shot dead early Saturday morning by a policeman when he allegedly refused to stop his car.

Two constables - Prashant Chowdhury and Sandeep Kumar - have been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by Tiwari's colleague Sana Khan, who was travelling with him at the time of the incident.

He was cremated on Sunday in presence of Uttar Pradesh ministers and family members.

"I said before that I had faith in the state government and that faith has been strengthened today. I have lost the capacity to take a stand. I have got a motivation after meeting the CM that I will be able to carry out the responsibilities my husband has left on me," Kalpana Tiwari said after meeting Yogi in Lucknow.

#WATCH: Kalpana Tiwari, wife of Vivek Tiwari who was shot dead by a police constable in Gomti Nagar area on 29 September, says after meeting CM Yogi Adityanath, "I had earlier also said that I have faith in our state government and today that faith has further strengthened" pic.twitter.com/EkloDLhfIE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2018

She was accompanied by a family member while Yogi was joined by his deputy Dr Dinesh Sharma. Yogi had said on Saturday that he would order a CBI probe if needed.

She filed a fresh FIR on Sunday after the first FIR filed by Khan did not contain the names of the accused constables. The FIR alleges that constable Prashant Chowdhury put the nozzle of the pistol on the windshield of the SUV and fired it with the intention to kill Tiwari.

Yesterday, UP minister Brijesh Pathak hit out at the state police for showing "laxity" and "hushing up" the murder of Vivek Tiwari.

"The killers deserve to be in jail and they must get stringent punishment. Action should also be initiated against officials who showed laxity in this case and tried to hush up the murder," Pathak told PTI.

"I will also request the honourable court to hand over the entire matter to a fast-track court so that the aggrieved family can get justice soon. I have also sought time from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that the aggrieved family can meet him," he said.

The state law minister expressed "shock" over the fact that even policemen could indulge in such an act.

"The death of Vivek Tiwari has shocked us. Even the police could do such a heinous act, I did not expect," he said.

Pathak also talked about the various anomalies reported in the case.

"The lone eyewitness was kept in police custody for nearly 17 hours and her signature was taken on a plain piece of paper. The FIR was not registered in the way it should have been. There is no consistency between the statement of Sana (who was accompanying the victim) and the FIR. And efforts were made to hush up the case," he said.

The minister also hit out at those police officials who tried to safeguard the accused cop.