PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal on December 24 (Thursday) through video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Tuesday. The Governor of West Bengal and Union Education Minister will also be present on the occasion.

"Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament", a release by PMO said.

"The University followed the pedagogy devised by Gurudev Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern Universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University", the release further added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister addressed the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and also released a postal stamp during the event.

“In the last 100 years, AMU has also worked to strengthen India’s relations with many countries of the world. The research done here on Urdu, Arabic and Persian languages, research on Islamic literature, gives new energy to India’s cultural relations with the entire Islamic world,” PM Modi during his virtual address.

“Today, people from AMU have trained in hundreds of countries of the world, along with the best places in India. The educated people of AMU represent the culture of India, anywhere in the world. History of education attached to AMU buildings is India’s valuable heritage,” PM Modi said.