Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will fully merge with Air India, also owned by Tata Group.

Passengers have taken to social media to share their "last flight" experiences and their long-standing emotional connect with Vistara as the airline prepares for its integration with Air India on Monday.

"Wrapped up my last flight on @airvistara before its merger with @airindia, set to complete in two days. Filled with nostalgia for the great flights and excellent service that made Vistara India's best airline. Wishing them all the best for this new chapter!" posted passenger Chirag Naik on X.

Another user, Brown Sahiba, shared on X, "Really tragic. What a great airline and product Vistara was. Mergers are always scary -- and one brand always dies. In this case, it will be Vistara. Reminds me of the last flight I took on Jet Airways, the evening before they stopped flying for good. Sad to see good brands die."

Passengers have been posting in-flight photos with Vistara, describing it as one of the most luxurious airline experiences they've had. To ensure a smooth transition for customers, the airlines have made comprehensive arrangements on the ground. After the merger, Vistara flights will be operated by Air India and identified by a special four-digit Air India code starting with the digit "2."

For example, flight UK 955 will become AI 2955, making it easier for customers to identify Vistara flights on the Air India website after November 12. Vistara's routes and schedules will remain the same, and the in-flight experience, including products and services, will continue to be offered by the same crew. Air India has allocated additional resources across various touchpoints in India and is collaborating with partner airports to facilitate the transition. Measures include help desk kiosks at curbside areas before terminal entry in hub and metro city airports.

Additional support includes customer service staff in "How may I assist you?" Air India x Vistara-branded T-shirts, who will guide customers with old Vistara tickets to help desks or Air India support staff. Vistara's airport ticketing offices and check-in terminals will progressively transition to Air India. Advisory notices will be displayed on self-service kiosks, guiding passengers to select Air India for check-in for Vistara flights under the AI2 code starting November 12.

At international airports, customer support staff in branded T-shirts will be available, and signage will be posted near check-in desks to assist customers. Additionally, customers contacting the Vistara call center will be automatically redirected to Air India representatives to ensure a seamless experience during the transition.

Over the past few months, 270,000 customers who had booked Vistara flights have been migrated to Air India and informed of the change. Furthermore, over 4.5 million Vistara loyalty program members are being integrated into Air India's loyalty program. The unified Air India offers customers greater connectivity, with access to over 90 domestic and international destinations and 800 more through codeshare and interline partners.

Air India's narrow-body fleet is also undergoing upgrades, with new aircraft being delivered, legacy aircraft refitted with new interiors, and Vistara's catering now extended to Air India.

