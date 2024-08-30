Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

Avani Lekhara scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 golds at Paralympics; Mona Agarwal wins bronze

Assam Assembly ends long-running practice of two-hour Jumma break, here's why

Meet Botic van de Zandschulp, unseeded Dutch star who upset Carlos Alcaraz at US Open 2024

Vistara set to take off its last flight on November 11, operations to merge with...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

Assam Assembly ends long-running practice of two-hour Jumma break, here's why

Assam Assembly ends long-running practice of two-hour Jumma break, here's why

Six surprising benefits of laughing more

Six surprising benefits of laughing more

5 flowers that look like bird

5 flowers that look like bird

7 most expensive wines in India

7 most expensive wines in India

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी ��से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actor who was a superstar, was once bigger than Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay, Salman, career got ruined after...

Meet actor who was a superstar, was once bigger than Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay, Salman, career got ruined after...

Mudassar Aziz defends Akshay Kumar's flop streak, compares him to Shah Rukh Khan: 'For five-seven years...'

Mudassar Aziz defends Akshay Kumar's flop streak, compares him to Shah Rukh Khan: 'For five-seven years...'

HomeIndia

India

Vistara set to take off its last flight on November 11, operations to merge with...

Vistara will cease operations under its brand on November 11, 2024, with its services merging into Air India from November 12.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 03:50 PM IST

Vistara set to take off its last flight on November 11, operations to merge with...
Vistara's last flight on November 11
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Vistara which is a full-service airline will operate its final flight under its own brand on November 11, 2024. From November 12, Vistara will merge with Air India, and its operations will be fully integrated into Air India's services. This significant change marks the end of Vistara’s independent operations.

The merger has been facilitated by the Indian government’s approval of Singapore Airlines’ foreign direct investment into the airline. As a result of this integration, Vistara will no longer accept new bookings beyond November 12. Passengers with existing Vistara bookings can still travel until November 11, 2024.

Vistara, which is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has announced that all its aircraft will be operated under the Air India banner. From November 12, passengers will need to book flights on these routes through Air India's website. This transition aims to provide a unified and expanded service to customers.

In a statement released on Friday, Vistara informed customers that starting September 3, 2024, bookings for travel after November 12 will no longer be available through Vistara. The airline reassured passengers that it will continue to operate flights and accept bookings as usual until November 11. Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer, Vinod Kannan, expressed gratitude to customers for their support over the past decade. He emphasized that the merger will offer travelers more choices with a larger fleet and an expanded network while improving the overall travel experience.

Air India also welcomed the merger, highlighting the approval of the foreign direct investment by Singapore Airlines as a crucial step in the process. Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Air India, acknowledged the efforts of both airlines’ teams in ensuring a smooth transition. He noted that the integration aims to provide passengers with an expanded network, additional flight options, and enhanced frequent flyer programs.

Earlier this month, on August 10, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved the merger of the aircraft maintenance operations of Vistara and Air India. This approval, known as CAR (Civil Aviation Requirement) 145, is part of the broader integration plan for the two airlines.

Overall, the merger of Vistara with Air India represents a major shift in the Indian aviation sector, combining resources and services to create a more extensive and efficient airline network.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets Rs 45900000 notices from two states for...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets Rs 45900000 notices from two states for...

ATTENTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

ATTENTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

UP: Fourth man-eater wolf, who killed 9 in Bahraich, held; search operation on

UP: Fourth man-eater wolf, who killed 9 in Bahraich, held; search operation on

Not Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Shaitaan, HanuMan, this Rs 3-crore film is India's biggest hit of 2024, has no stars, but...

Not Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Shaitaan, HanuMan, this Rs 3-crore film is India's biggest hit of 2024, has no stars, but...

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement