Vistara set to take off its last flight on November 11, operations to merge with Air India

Vistara will cease operations under its brand on November 11, 2024, with its services merging into Air India from November 12.

Vistara which is a full-service airline will operate its final flight under its own brand on November 11, 2024. From November 12, Vistara will merge with Air India, and its operations will be fully integrated into Air India's services. This significant change marks the end of Vistara’s independent operations.

The merger has been facilitated by the Indian government’s approval of Singapore Airlines’ foreign direct investment into the airline. As a result of this integration, Vistara will no longer accept new bookings beyond November 12. Passengers with existing Vistara bookings can still travel until November 11, 2024.

Vistara, which is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has announced that all its aircraft will be operated under the Air India banner. From November 12, passengers will need to book flights on these routes through Air India's website. This transition aims to provide a unified and expanded service to customers.

In a statement released on Friday, Vistara informed customers that starting September 3, 2024, bookings for travel after November 12 will no longer be available through Vistara. The airline reassured passengers that it will continue to operate flights and accept bookings as usual until November 11. Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer, Vinod Kannan, expressed gratitude to customers for their support over the past decade. He emphasized that the merger will offer travelers more choices with a larger fleet and an expanded network while improving the overall travel experience.

Air India also welcomed the merger, highlighting the approval of the foreign direct investment by Singapore Airlines as a crucial step in the process. Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Air India, acknowledged the efforts of both airlines’ teams in ensuring a smooth transition. He noted that the integration aims to provide passengers with an expanded network, additional flight options, and enhanced frequent flyer programs.

Earlier this month, on August 10, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved the merger of the aircraft maintenance operations of Vistara and Air India. This approval, known as CAR (Civil Aviation Requirement) 145, is part of the broader integration plan for the two airlines.

Overall, the merger of Vistara with Air India represents a major shift in the Indian aviation sector, combining resources and services to create a more extensive and efficient airline network.

