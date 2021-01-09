Vistara offers heavy discounts on its 'grand' airfare sale, check offers, other details

Since Vistara is completing its six years of operations in India, the airline has come out to offer great discounts on air ticket fares for its domestic flights to celebrate the anniversary.

Vistara's Grand 6th Anniversary Sale is going to last for 48 hours. It started at midnight on January 8 and it will come to an end at 11:59 pm on January 9. The air travellers can avail heavy discounts for travel on Vistara across its economy, premium economy, and business cabin sections.

The 48-hour sale of Vistara is applicable for flight tickets from February 25 to September 30, 2021. In its sale, Vistara is offering tickets with fare going as low as Rs 1,299 all-in for economy passengers, Rs 2,099 for those taking premium economy, and Rs 5,996 for the business class.

For the passengers looking forward to booking their tickets and making the best out of the Vistara sale, they can do so through the official website of Vistara, the mobile apps of Vistara on both Android and iOS handsets, and travel agencies. Also, the travellers can get these discounts through Vistara's Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs) and the airline's call centres.

To provide an idea of the extent of the sale, an economy passenger will be paying a fare of Rs 2,716 and Rs 1,866 on a Delhi-Mumbai flight and an Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight respectively.

Also read Now pay more to catch flight from Delhi airport as DIAL levies extra charges

The Business Today quoted Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan as saying, "The last year has been an unusually difficult one for people everywhere, compelling them to put travel plans on hold. But the New Year brings great hope in multiple ways, as evident from the increased passenger confidence in flying."

"As we, at Vistara, celebrate six years of redefining air travel in India, we are delighted to share the joy with our customers through this special," he added.

Recently, Vistara also announced starting a non-stop flight between New Delhi and Frankfurt after London, taking into consideration the air bubble agreement from February 18. The New Delhi-Frankfurt flights will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays on its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.