Vistara flight lands in Delhi on single engine, suffers electrical malfunction

File Photo

A Vistara airlines plane flying on the Bangkok-Delhi route landed on a single engine after facing an electrical malfunction on Tuesday.

“Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight- Flt UK-122 (BKK-DEL) landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (July 5) on a single-engine,” ANI reported.

After vacating the runway, engine 2 was shut down for single-engine taxiing. The crew informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC). The aircraft was towed to the parking bay. Matter was reported to the aviation regulator DGCA.

“After landing in Delhi, while taxiing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on July 5. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay,” a Vistara spokesperson was quoted to have said.

The incident comes amid a flurry of recent scares, with 8 in 18 days involving SpiceJet alone, prompting DGCA to issue a show cause notice.

READ | FIR against Mahua Moitra on Kaali poster row: What did the TMC MP say? Controversy explained