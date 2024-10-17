On October 16, with the growing number of calls claiming a threat to flights in the recent past, the Central Government decided to double the number of sky marshals on the flights originating from the airports across the country.

A Vistara flight UK 028 from Frankfurt to Mumbai operating on October 16 had received a security threat on social media. Relevant authorities were immediately informed after the received threat necessary safety protocols were taken, said an official statement from the Airline.



The flight after landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was taken to the isolation bay where all passengers were disembarked, as per a Vistara spokesperson.



"Vistara flight UK 028 operating from Frankfurt to Mumbai on 16 October 2024 was subject to a security threat received on social media. As per protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft safely landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, and was taken to the isolation bay where all customers were disembarked. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft is of utmost importance to us," the Vistara Spokesperson said.

A senior official from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed that the decision to double the number of Air marshals has been taken recently after assessment of the growing threat and getting inputs from intelligence agencies.



"The fresh batch of Air Marshals will be deployed on new international routes added in sensitive category based on intelligence report. The decision was taken after several rounds of meetings will all stakeholders in aviation security," the officer added.

A unit of the National Security Guard (NSG) specialized in anti-terror and anti-hijacking measures is deployed as Air marshals in mainly international routes and a few sensitive domestic routes. Sky Marshals are armed plainclothes security officers who travel on passenger aircraft.



In India, Sky Marshals or flight marshals were introduced in 1999 after the hijacking of the flight Air India IC 814 in Kandahar to prevent hijacking in the future.



Sky marshals travel with loaded firearms/weapons in passenger (commercial) aircraft and can also take action in the aircraft to prevent hijacking.