India

Vistara-Air India merger: How to transition flights, handle baggage, access lounges from Nov 12

Vistara will merge with Air India from November 12, 2024, with all flights operating under the Air India banner requiring passengers to update their bookings and travel plans accordingly.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 05:16 PM IST

Vistara-Air India merger: How to transition flights, handle baggage, access lounges from Nov 12
Vistara which is one of India's leading full-service airlines, is preparing for a significant change as it merges with Air India marking a new chapter in the aviation industry. Starting November 12, 2024, all Vistara flights will operate under the Air India banner bringing some important updates for customers who have already booked Vistara flights for dates after the merger.

As part of this transition, customers will now be redirected to the Air India website when booking flights for post-merger travel. Those with pre-existing bookings on Vistara are advised to take essential steps to ensure their travel plans are managed smoothly during this period of change.

Steps for Vistara customers to ensure smooth travel

Check and Confirm Booking Details: With the merger, all Vistara flights scheduled after November 12 will now be handled by Air India. It is crucial for passengers to verify their flight details, which may have undergone changes due to the merger. Passengers can do this by checking their booking status on the Air India website or mobile app, using their PNR number and last name. This step will provide clarity on flight status, potential schedule changes, or aircraft adjustments. Additionally, on the day of travel, passengers will need to check in at Air India counters at their respective airports.

PNR and E-ticket Updates: Although PNRs will remain the same, Vistara-issued tickets will be replaced with new Air India tickets, each carrying a different e-ticket number. Passengers are advised to keep both the old and new ticket details handy to resolve any discrepancies.

Stay Updated on Flight Changes: While Air India aims to maintain the same flight timings, passengers should be prepared for any last-minute changes. If any alterations occur, Air India’s customer service will notify passengers through email and SMS. Checking flight status on the Air India website before traveling is highly recommended.

Baggage, Purchases, and Lounge Access: Vistara passengers who purchased excess baggage will see those purchases transferred to their new Air India bookings. However, receipts and documentation should be preserved to avoid any issues at the airport. Lounge access and other exclusive services bought under the Vistara brand may no longer be valid post-merger, but refunds will be processed where applicable.

Rescheduling and Cancellations: For passengers wishing to reschedule or cancel flights, the policies of the operating airline will apply. Both Air India and Vistara customer service teams are available to assist with any queries.

This merger marks a crucial shift in India’s aviation landscape as the Tata Group consolidates Air India’s position by absorbing Vistara’s operations, aiming to create a stronger, unified carrier in the country’s competitive market.

